    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills [Image 7 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220917-N-DW158-1138 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Joeff Daniels, left, from Victorville, California, and Airman Terrance Wilcox, from New Orleans, fight a simulated aircraft fire during a flight deck drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. Sailors regularly fight simulated aircraft fires on the flight deck to maintain emergency response readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7422264
    VIRIN: 220917-N-DW158-1138
    Resolution: 4619x6722
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: VICTORVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Drills
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CONAC

