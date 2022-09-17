220917-N-DW158-1151 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Amos Rutherford, top, from Cypress, Illinois, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Westinlane Tutoe, from Kameli, Tonga, perform maintenance on the tail rotor of an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:30 Photo ID: 7422263 VIRIN: 220917-N-DW158-1151 Resolution: 5529x4696 Size: 904.44 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CYPRESS, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.