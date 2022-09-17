220917-N-DW158-1108 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors cycle through different nozzle patterns during a flight deck drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. Sailors regularly fight simulated aircraft fires on the flight deck to maintain emergency response readiness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:30 Photo ID: 7422262 VIRIN: 220917-N-DW158-1108 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 980.2 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.