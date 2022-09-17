220917-N-DW158-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors set up a barricade during a flight deck drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. A barricade is used for emergency landings when an aircraft does not have a functioning tail hook or landing gear. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:30 Photo ID: 7422261 VIRIN: 220917-N-DW158-1055 Resolution: 7360x3567 Size: 922.09 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.