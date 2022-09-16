EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

A group of British Army Veterans observe a ceremony during the anniversary of Operation Market Garden at the Robert Frost Bridge, Arnhem, Netherlands., Sep. 16, 2022. These European citizen remember the sacrifice from the 1st British Parachue RegimentRegiment and honor the ones who lost their lives liberating the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
