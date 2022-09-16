Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP [Image 36 of 43]

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

    ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of British and Dutch musicians march for a parade during the anniversary of Operation Market Garden at the Robert Frost Bridge, Arnhem, Netherlands., Sep. 16, 2022. These European citizen remember the sacrifice from the 1st British Parachute Regiment and honor the ones who lost their lives liberating the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7422122
    VIRIN: 220916-A-BZ540-0036
    Resolution: 5574x3797
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: ARNHEM, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE FALCON LEAP [Image 43 of 43], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #airborne
    #Falconleap
    #FalconLeap2022
    #rodebaretten
    #luchtmobielebrigade

