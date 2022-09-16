EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

A group of British and Dutch musicians march for a parade during the anniversary of Operation Market Garden at the Robert Frost Bridge, Arnhem, Netherlands., Sep. 16, 2022. These European citizen remember the sacrifice from the 1st British Parachute Regiment and honor the ones who lost their lives liberating the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

