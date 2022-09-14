Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXIII: MDSU Team trains with Brazilian Navy [Image 4 of 5]

    UNITAS LXIII: MDSU Team trains with Brazilian Navy

    RJ, BRAZIL

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jahlena Royer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    RIO DE JANEIRO – U.S. Navy divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 (MDSU-2) and their Brazilian counterparts get ready for a dive during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 14, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jahlena Royer/Released)

    This work, UNITAS LXIII: MDSU Team trains with Brazilian Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jahlena Royer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

