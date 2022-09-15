USS Arlington, 22nd MEU agricultural washdown

220915-N-PC065-2103 KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (Sept. 15, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Eli Hernandez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), cleans a pad eye in the main vehicle stowage area during a scheduled port visit to Klaipeda, Lithuania, Sept. 15, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022
Date Posted: 09.17.2022
Photo ID: 7421942
by PO1 John Bellino