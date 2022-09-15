Lithuanian Navy chaplain conducts religious service aboard USS Arlington

220915-N-PC065-1130 KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (Sept. 15, 2022) – Lithuanian Navy Cdr. Remigijus Monstvilas, a chaplain, prepares communion during a religious service aboard the U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Sept. 15, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

