USS Arlington Sailors visit Lithuanian school

220914-N-PC065-2109 KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (Sept. 14, 2022) – Lithuanian Navy Capt. Justinas Zukauskas, left, presents tokens of appreciation to U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), during a community relations event at a Lithuanian cadet school, Sept. 14, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

