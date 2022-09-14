220914-N-PC065-2097 KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (Sept. 14, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Rockrohr, the chaplain assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), receives a letter of appreciation on behalf of the Arlington from retired Lithuanian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Azvydas Piepalius, at a Lithuanian cadet school during a community relations event, Sept. 14, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 04:57 Photo ID: 7421905 VIRIN: 220914-N-PC065-2097 Resolution: 6047x4031 Size: 1.34 MB Location: KLAIPEDA, LT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington Sailors visit Lithuanian school [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.