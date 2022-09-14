Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailors visit Lithuanian school [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Arlington Sailors visit Lithuanian school

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220914-N-PC065-2097 KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (Sept. 14, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Rockrohr, the chaplain assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), receives a letter of appreciation on behalf of the Arlington from retired Lithuanian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Azvydas Piepalius, at a Lithuanian cadet school during a community relations event, Sept. 14, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    22MEU
    Lithuania
    US6thFleet
    LPD24
    TF612
    KearsargeARG

