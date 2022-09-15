Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

    MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    U.S. Navy           

    220915-N-UB993-1010
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 15, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors after an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Oceana, Sept. 15, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7421708
    VIRIN: 220915-N-UB993-1066
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit, by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    priorities
    warfighting competency
    professional and character development and quality of life

