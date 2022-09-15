MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

220915-N-UB993-1010

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 15, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors after an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Oceana, Sept. 15, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

