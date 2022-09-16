Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Orleans District Changes Command

    New Orleans District Changes Command

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Charles Melton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Col. Cullen Jones, commander, New Orleans District, passes the colors to Mark Wingate, deputy district engineer for project management during the change of command ceremony Sept. 16, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:12
    Photo ID: 7421308
    VIRIN: 220916-A-QA756-0001
    Resolution: 2962x3808
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Orleans District Changes Command, by Charles Melton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT