Col. Cullen Jones, commander, New Orleans District, passes the colors to Mark Wingate, deputy district engineer for project management during the change of command ceremony Sept. 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7421308
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-QA756-0001
|Resolution:
|2962x3808
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Orleans District Changes Command, by Charles Melton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT