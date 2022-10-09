Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. [Image 14 of 15]

    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. (right) meets with Fred Jones Jr., Southern Heritage Classic founder, at the Classic Tailgate Party Air Force Recruiting Booth in the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking area, Sept. 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

    Hundreds of Tennessee State University and Jackson State University supporters gather outside the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the Classic Tailgate Party, which is full of music, food, and football. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7421292
    VIRIN: 220910-F-VZ902-0748
    Resolution: 3507x2806
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. [Image 15 of 15], by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Southern Heritage Classic
    HQ AFRS
    JBSA
    Rated Diversity
    AFRS Detachment 1
    AFRS Det 1

