Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. [Image 11 of 15]

    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., meets with Air Force Recruiting Service Airmen at the Classic Tailgate Party Air Force Recruiting Booth in the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking area, Sept. 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

    Brown met with Airmen from Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment 1, 345th Recruiting Squadron, 318th Recruiting Squadron, 116th Operation Support Squadron, United States Air Force Academy, 164th Memphis National Guard Air Airlift Wing, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, and 330th Recruiting Squadron. Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment 1, was established in October 2018 to conceive and implement innovative programs supporting Air Force Total Force recruiting efforts. It is the tactical execution arm of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Rated Diversity Improvement initiative. Its mission is to inform, influence, and inspire tomorrow’s leaders through innovative outreach opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7421289
    VIRIN: 220910-F-VZ902-0734
    Resolution: 4867x3894
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. [Image 15 of 15], by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate Party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.
    33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Southern Heritage Classic
    HQ AFRS
    JBSA
    Rated Diversity
    AFRS Detachment 1
    AFRS Det 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT