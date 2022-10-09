33rd Southern Heritage Classic Tailgate party with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., greets Air Force Recruiting Service Airmen at the Classic Tailgate Party Air Force Recruiting Booth in the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking area, Sept. 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.



Brown met with Airmen from Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment 1, 345th Recruiting Squadron, 318th Recruiting Squadron, 116th Operation Support Squadron, United States Air Force Academy, 164th Memphis National Guard Air Airlift Wing, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, and 330th Recruiting Squadron. Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment 1, was established in October 2018 to conceive and implement innovative programs supporting Air Force Total Force recruiting efforts. It is the tactical execution arm of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force's Rated Diversity Improvement initiative. Its mission is to inform, influence, and inspire tomorrow's leaders through innovative outreach opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).

