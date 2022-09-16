POW/MIA Remembrance 5k 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Alex Sundell, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft ground equipment craftsman, carries the POW/MIA flag during a 5k held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. The 355th Wing along with the Air Force Sergeants Association, Chapter 1261, held a POW/MIA Remembrance 5k to honor and remember the sacrifices made by those who were prisoners of war and missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:11
|Photo ID:
|7420872
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-PV484-1056
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
