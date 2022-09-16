Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Remembrance 5k 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    POW/MIA Remembrance 5k 2022

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Alex Sundell, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft ground equipment craftsman, carries the POW/MIA flag during a 5k held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. The 355th Wing along with the Air Force Sergeants Association, Chapter 1261, held a POW/MIA Remembrance 5k to honor and remember the sacrifices made by those who were prisoners of war and missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:11
    Photo ID: 7420872
    VIRIN: 220916-F-PV484-1056
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Remembrance 5k 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA Remembrance 5k 2022
    TAGS

    Airmen
    POW/MIA
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Never Forgotten
    DMAFB

