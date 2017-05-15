US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201711, "Focused to secure," Tom Hedderich (11 of 33)

A U.S. Coast Guardsman from Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu practices entering and clearing spaces aboard a Navy vessel anchored at Pearl Harbor. The versatile MSST units can be assigned in support of any of the Coast Guard's 11 statutory missions, but are commonly associated with port, waterway and coastal security as well as other homeland security roles. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201711, "Focused to secure," Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 10 x 14

