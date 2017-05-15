Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201711, "Focused to secure," Tom Hedderich (11 of 33)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201711, &quot;Focused to secure,&quot; Tom Hedderich (11 of 33)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A U.S. Coast Guardsman from Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu practices entering and clearing spaces aboard a Navy vessel anchored at Pearl Harbor. The versatile MSST units can be assigned in support of any of the Coast Guard's 11 statutory missions, but are commonly associated with port, waterway and coastal security as well as other homeland security roles. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201711, "Focused to secure," Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 10 x 14

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:05
    Photo ID: 7420870
    VIRIN: 220916-G-G0007-011
    Resolution: 4864x3424
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201711, "Focused to secure," Tom Hedderich (11 of 33), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSST
    Hawaii
    Tom Hedderich
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT