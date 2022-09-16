Coast Guard rescues people during interdiction

Coast Guard crews rescue people who jumped off a migrant vessel off the coast of Marathon, Florida, Sept. 16, 2022. No medical concerns were reported.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
