Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues people during interdiction [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues people during interdiction

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews rescue people who jumped off a migrant vessel off the coast of Marathon, Florida, Sept. 16, 2022. No medical concerns were reported.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:15
    Photo ID: 7420857
    VIRIN: 220916-G-D0107-1005
    Resolution: 1600x1064
    Size: 848.9 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues people during interdiction [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 28 people to Cuba
    Coast Guard rescues people during interdiction
    Coast Guard rescues people during interdiction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector Key West
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    OPSEW
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT