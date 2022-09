SUFFOLK, Va. (Sept. 14, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all-hands call at Naval Information Forces Command, Sept. 14, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 12:56 Photo ID: 7420851 VIRIN: 220914-N-GR120-1231 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.84 MB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.