UNITAS LXIII: EOD Team works with Brazilian Navy

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sept. 15, 2022) Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in a tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) exchange with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 15, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jahlena Royer/Released)

