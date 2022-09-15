Two Dutch Paratroopers conduct an Airborne jump out of a C-130 aircraft using a T-11 parachute during Exercise Falcon Leap onto Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium., Sep. 15, 2022. More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

