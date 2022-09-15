Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP [Image 57 of 58]

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

    ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A German Paratrooper conducts an Airborne jump out of a C-130 aircraft using a MC-6 parachute during Exercise Falcon Leap onto Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium., Sep. 15, 2022. More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 09:31
    Photo ID: 7420326
    VIRIN: 220915-A-BZ540-0060
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: ARNHEM, NL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE FALCON LEAP [Image 58 of 58], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #airborne
    #Falconleap
    #FalconLeap2022
    #rodebaretten
    #luchtmobielebrigade

