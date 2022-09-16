Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay End of Summer Beach Party [Image 1 of 13]

    NSA Souda Bay End of Summer Beach Party

    GREECE

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 16, 2022) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay attend MWR’s End of Summer Beach Party at Marathi Beach on Sept. 16, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay End of Summer Beach Party [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

