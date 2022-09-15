NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 15, 2022) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participate in an awards ceremony, Sept. 15, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas Tenorio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 06:17
|Photo ID:
|7420077
|VIRIN:
|220915-N-YD328-0042
|Resolution:
|5112x3408
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, September 15, 2022, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT