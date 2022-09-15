Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, September 15, 2022

    GREECE

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 15, 2022) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participate in an awards ceremony, Sept. 15, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas Tenorio/Released)

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

