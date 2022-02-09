U.S. Army Soldier from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment acting as an opposing force exits a building shouldering a simulated rocket propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during a demonstration of military capabilities Sept. 3, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:49 Photo ID: 7419553 VIRIN: 220902-A-DQ632-961 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.