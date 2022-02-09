Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine [Image 9 of 11]

    11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    A U.S. Army Soldier from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment receives a simulated injury as his teammates attempt to suppress fire from enemy forces during a demonstration of military capabilities Sept. 3, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

