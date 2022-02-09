A U.S. Army Soldier from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment receives a simulated injury as his teammates attempt to suppress fire from enemy forces during a demonstration of military capabilities Sept. 3, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:49
|Photo ID:
|7419549
|VIRIN:
|220902-A-DQ632-731
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
