U.S. Air Force MSgt Dwayne Ivey, 56 Air Communications Squadron first sergeant, speaks with Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base commander, during a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 75th Air Force birthday Sept. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. During the event, Lo Bianco spoke with Joint Base Airmen and the significant role they play not only at JBPHH but for the Air Force and Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7419393 VIRIN: 220915-F-JB127-0007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH honors 75th Air Force birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.