    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH honors 75th Air Force birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    JBPHH honors 75th Air Force birthday

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, and Airman 1st Class Echo Dickens-Drees, 647th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, cut a cake to celebrate the 75th Air Force birthday Sept. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. During the event, Lo Bianco spoke with Joint Base Airmen and the significant role they play not only at JBPHH but for the Air Force and Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH honors 75th Air Force birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USN
    USAF
    15th Wing
    647th Air Base Group
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

