    AFCEC and 81st TRW hosts Industry Day [Image 3 of 8]

    AFCEC and 81st TRW hosts Industry Day

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, delivers a brief during the Industry Day Exchange Proposed Mixed-Use Enhanced Use Lease meeting inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 15, 2022. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and 81st Training Wing hosted the event to explore the possibility of a Cyber Processing Center opportunity at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 16:39
    Photo ID: 7419102
    VIRIN: 220915-F-BD983-1018
    Resolution: 5005x3357
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC and 81st TRW hosts Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Industry Day
    Industry Day Exchange Proposed Mixed-Use Enhanced Use Lease"

