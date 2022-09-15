Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220915-N-SI601-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 15, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harrison AlfaroLopez, from Miami, performs maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 16:41
    Photo ID: 7419085
    VIRIN: 220915-N-SI601-1031
    Resolution: 4327x2430
    Size: 942.74 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts general quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Aviation Ordnancemen
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    91 Day Inspection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT