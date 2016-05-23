Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201623, "Stratton Drug Interdiction," Leendert van der Pool (23 of 26)

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2016

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guardsmen from the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton homeported in Alameda, Calif., unload narcotics from a smuggling vessel they intercepted in the eastern Pacific Ocean. US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201623, "Stratton Drug Interdiction," Leendert van der Pool, oil, 20 x 24

    Date Taken: 05.23.2016
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:47
    Photo ID: 7418581
    VIRIN: 220915-G-G0007-023
    Resolution: 5285x4355
    Size: 21.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201623, "Stratton Drug Interdiction," Leendert van der Pool (23 of 26), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    District 11
    Cutter Stratton
    COGAP artwork
    illegal drug interdiction
    Leendert van der Pool

