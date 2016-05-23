Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo (21 of 26)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, &quot;Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo (21 of 26)

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2016

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard crewmembers from the 87-foot Cutter Petrel homeported in San Diego intercept a suspected drug smuggling boat and crew in international waters off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The suspects and boat were turned over to Mexican authorities for prosecution. US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo, oil, 16 x 20

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2016
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7418553
    VIRIN: 220915-G-G0007-021
    Resolution: 5120x4080
    Size: 21.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo (21 of 26), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cutter Petrel
    District 11
    Dino Sistilli
    COGAP artwork
    illegal drug interdiction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT