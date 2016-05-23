US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo (21 of 26)

Coast Guard crewmembers from the 87-foot Cutter Petrel homeported in San Diego intercept a suspected drug smuggling boat and crew in international waters off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The suspects and boat were turned over to Mexican authorities for prosecution. US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo, oil, 16 x 20

