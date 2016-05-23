Coast Guard crewmembers from the 87-foot Cutter Petrel homeported in San Diego intercept a suspected drug smuggling boat and crew in international waters off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The suspects and boat were turned over to Mexican authorities for prosecution. US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo, oil, 16 x 20
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7418553
|VIRIN:
|220915-G-G0007-021
|Resolution:
|5120x4080
|Size:
|21.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2016 Collection, Ob ID# 201621, "Baja California Intercept, Dino Sistillo (21 of 26), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT