ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) An MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, completes a vertical replenishment aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) during the ship's MOB-A certification, Sept. 14, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:29 Photo ID: 7418539 VIRIN: 220914-N-YD864-3054 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Completes MOB-A Certification [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.