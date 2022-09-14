Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Completes MOB-A Certification [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Completes MOB-A Certification

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) An MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, completes a vertical replenishment aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) during the ship's MOB-A certification, Sept. 14, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:29
    Photo ID: 7418539
    VIRIN: 220914-N-YD864-3054
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Completes MOB-A Certification [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    lcs
    uss minneapolis saint paul
    MOB-A certification

