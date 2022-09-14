Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Completes MOB-A Certification [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Completes MOB-A Certification

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Jayroe signals an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, with the support of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Thomas aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) during the ship's MOB-A certification, Sept. 14, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

