Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY National Guard Soldiers, Airmen learn from Northern Command team

    NY National Guard Soldiers, Airmen learn from Northern Command team

    CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jorge Garcia 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 53rd Troop Command work through a case study provided by Joint Staff Training Course instructors from U.S. Northern Command while taking the weekend-long course on Sept. 10, 2022 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York. Thirty-four members of the Army and Air Guard and the New York Guard, the state’s volunteer defense force, participated in the training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jorge Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7418177
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-BA007-1001
    Resolution: 5052x3368
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard Soldiers, Airmen learn from Northern Command team, by SPC Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Guard personnel learn domestic ops planning from Northern Command team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

    TAGS

    planning
    instruction
    domestic operations
    Northern Command
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT