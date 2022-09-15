Connect to protect is the theme of this year’s Suicide Prevention Month. Through connecting with and supporting those with thoughts of harming themselves, we can get the resources to them that could literally be lifesaving. (U.S. Army graphic)
This work, Suicide Prevention Month encourages people to 'connect to protect', by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS
