Connect to protect is the theme of this year’s Suicide Prevention Month. Through connecting with and supporting those with thoughts of harming themselves, we can get the resources to them that could literally be lifesaving. (U.S. Army graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:21 Photo ID: 7418174 VIRIN: 220915-A-WQ150-214 Resolution: 1280x416 Size: 148.12 KB Location: IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suicide Prevention Month encourages people to ‘connect to protect’, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.