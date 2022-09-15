Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month encourages people to ‘connect to protect’

    IL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Connect to protect is the theme of this year’s Suicide Prevention Month. Through connecting with and supporting those with thoughts of harming themselves, we can get the resources to them that could literally be lifesaving. (U.S. Army graphic)

