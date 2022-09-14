Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS USNS Carl Brashear

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220915-N-XN177-2371 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 15, 2022) – Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) sails alongside amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a replenishment-at-sea Sept. 15, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS USNS Carl Brashear, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

