220914-N-HG389-0024 SINGAPORE (Sep. 14, 2022) Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), speaks during an event hosted by COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, in Singapore, Sept. 14. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 02:31 Photo ID: 7417600 VIRIN: 220914-N-HG389-0024 Resolution: 4030x2879 Size: 922.35 KB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.