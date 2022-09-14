Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    SINGAPORE

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220914-N-HG389-0016 SINGAPORE (Sep. 14, 2022) Navy Counselor Andrew Tillman speaks during an event hosted by Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, in Singapore, Sept. 14. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

