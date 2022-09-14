Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    SINGAPORE

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220914-N-HG389-0008 SINGAPORE (Sep. 14, 2022) Chief Information Systems Technician Emily Garcia speaks during an event hosted by Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, in Singapore, Sept. 14. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 02:31
    Photo ID: 7417598
    VIRIN: 220914-N-HG389-0008
    Resolution: 1903x2664
    Size: 709.85 KB
    Location: SG
    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    SINGAPORE
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC

