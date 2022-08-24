Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crutcher receives AUSA award for service; prepares for retirement

    Crutcher receives AUSA award for service; prepares for retirement

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Sheila Crutcher, the management assistant to the AMCOM command sergeant major, received the 2022 Department of the Army Civilian of the Year Award for Supporting Staff, presented by the Redstone-Huntsville Chapter of AUSA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:11
    Photo ID: 7417254
    VIRIN: 220824-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 285.12 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crutcher receives AUSA award for service; prepares for retirement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Crutcher receives AUSA award for service; prepares for retirement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT