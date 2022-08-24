Sheila Crutcher, the management assistant to the AMCOM command sergeant major, received the 2022 Department of the Army Civilian of the Year Award for Supporting Staff, presented by the Redstone-Huntsville Chapter of AUSA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:11 Photo ID: 7417254 VIRIN: 220824-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 285.12 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crutcher receives AUSA award for service; prepares for retirement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.