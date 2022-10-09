U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Academy mascot 'The Bird' cheers for Air Force on Sept. 10, 2022 during a football game against Colorado in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Colorado 41-10. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7416666
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-XS730-1024
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs Colorado [Image 16 of 16], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
