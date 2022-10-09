U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Brad Roberts leaps over Colorado's Isaiah Lewis before scoring a touchdown on Sept. 10, 2022 during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Colorado 41-10. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 13:03 Photo ID: 7416651 VIRIN: 220910-F-XS730-1007 Resolution: 4689x3121 Size: 3.02 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Football vs Colorado [Image 16 of 16], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.