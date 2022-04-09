USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise with Partner and Allied Ships in Baltic Sea

220904-N-GF955-1224

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Corry Lougee, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), stands on the bridge wing during a maneuvering exercise with partner and allied ships in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 4, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

