220904-N-GF955-1282

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft fly over the Norwegian replenishment oiler HNoMS Maud (A530) during a maneuvering exercise with partner and allied ships in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 4, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:00 Photo ID: 7416198 VIRIN: 220904-N-GF955-1282 Resolution: 5473x3649 Size: 1.2 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise with Partner and Allied Ships in Baltic Sea [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.