Master Sgt. David Thomas, a crew chief on the KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Air Refueling Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, prepares the aircraft for a morning mission Sept. 13, 2022. The KC-135 is operated by the 127th Air Refueling Group, flown by the 171st Air Refueling Squadron and maintained by the 191st Maintenance Squadron. Fully loaded, a KC-135 can hold up to 203,000 pounds of fuel. On a typical, day the average load is around 40,000 pounds or 5,900 gallons of fuel. The amount of fuel a jet receives is dependent on what the mission requires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7416116
|VIRIN:
|220913-Z-MI929-1005
|Resolution:
|1800x1050
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 operations at Selfridge, by Terry Atwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT