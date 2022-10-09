Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts General Quarters Drill

    BALTIC SEA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220910-N-GF955-1297
    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) wear gas masks during a general quarters drill, Sept. 10, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:16
    Photo ID: 7416047
    VIRIN: 220910-N-GF955-1297
    Resolution: 5637x3758
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KEARSARGE ARG
    TF612
    US Europe and North Africa Command
    USNAVEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT