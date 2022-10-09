USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts General Quarters Drill

220910-N-GF955-1297

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) wear gas masks during a general quarters drill, Sept. 10, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:16 Photo ID: 7416047 VIRIN: 220910-N-GF955-1297 Location: BALTIC SEA