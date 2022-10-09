USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts RAS with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12)

220910-N-GF955-1166

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) receive boxes during a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12), Sept. 10, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

